Letter: Trump appears to still be calling the shots with the Republican Party

I am concerned about what is unfolding with the initiative to institute a commission to investigate the insurrection of Jan. 6, one of the darkest days in our nation's history.

Instead of focusing on a bipartisan effort to understand fully what transpired and why, the vast majority of the Republicans in Congress are against it.

The need for this commission seems obvious, to bring clarity to these events so that we can finally put that dreaded day to rest. However, once again Congress is in a partisan battle.

Although 35 Republican House members supported the proposed bipartisan commission, it appears that not a single Senate Republican will. How can this be?

Former President Donald Trump seems to be calling the shots as he continues to declare a stolen election while tightly gripping the Republican purse strings.

Immediately after the insurrection, Republican congressional leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy emphatically proclaimed Trump responsible for the insurrection.

Today, they seem to be pushing this event under the rug.