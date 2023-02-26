Being a parent can be the hardest thing to do. And, as my husband likes to say, parenting is not for cowards — something that is especially true these days in Oklahoma.

The Republican controlled state government uses parental choice as the reason a school voucher program is being proposed (Note: not needed but legislated) and solving some parent’s angst about some books in libraries (Note: Do these parents know about Google?).

Yet at the same time, parents are not being given that same respect when it comes to health care for their kids.

A parent does not have easy choices when confronted with a child who has gender dysphoria, and I cannot imagine the angst they feel when trying to get the appropriate care in a state that does not care.

Children are some of the most honest people in the world. When they tell their parents they are unhappy, the kids need to be listened to. Listened to by their parents and not ignored or denied by the state.

If the Republican leadership in state government truly believes parents are best able to decide what is best for their child, they need to stop interfering with parents seeking the appropriate care for a child who says they are in the wrong physical gender.

These parents already have a heart-wrenching experience trying to find the support and care to help their kids be happy and healthy people.

