Letter: Troubling signs ignored in Michigan school shooting

The events that led up to the school shooting in Michigan show that the deaths were preventable.

Yes, in some ways it was a “perfect storm,” but in truth school officials had the opportunity — nay, the duty — to remove the clearly disturbed 15-year-old from the school. They did not do so.

Most folks are aware that the boy’s parents bought him a semi-automatic handgun as a Christmas present four days before he shooting. His mother ignored the school’s voicemail message the day before the incident, and she texted her son concerning his online search for ammunition stating, “LOL I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

My concern is about the school officials who allowed the teen to return to class the next day after another report from a different teacher.

That report was so bad that the boy’s parents were immediately brought in. It concerned two drawings. One was of a semiautomatic handgun pointing at the words "The thoughts won't stop. Help me," and a note drawing of a bullet with the words "blood everywhere."

The second was also a drawing of a bloody figure with two gunshot wounds.