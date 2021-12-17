 Skip to main content
Letter: Troubling signs ignored in Michigan school shooting
Letter: Troubling signs ignored in Michigan school shooting

The events that led up to the school shooting in Michigan show that the deaths were preventable.

Yes, in some ways it was a “perfect storm,” but in truth school officials had the opportunity — nay, the duty — to remove the clearly disturbed 15-year-old from the school. They did not do so.

Most folks are aware that the boy’s parents bought him a semi-automatic handgun as a Christmas present four days before he shooting. His mother ignored the school’s voicemail message the day before the incident, and she texted her son concerning his online search for ammunition stating, “LOL I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

My concern is about the school officials who allowed the teen to return to class the next day after another report from a different teacher.

That report was so bad that the boy’s parents were immediately brought in. It concerned two drawings. One was of a semiautomatic handgun pointing at the words "The thoughts won't stop. Help me," and a note drawing of a bullet with the words "blood everywhere."

The second was also a drawing of a bloody figure with two gunshot wounds.

The school’s superintendent has publicly stated “No discipline was warranted. There are no discipline records at the high school."

It appears that unless the boy had previously shot another student, these back-to-back incidents did not warrant keeping the boy from other students. So much for a “zero tolerance” to violence policy.

The parents of a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the neck at Oxford High School during a mass shooting that left four students dead filed a pair of lawsuits seeking $100 million each against a Michigan school district, saying Thursday that the violence could have been prevented. The lawsuits were filed in federal and state court by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz on behalf of their daughters, Riley, a senior who was wounded Nov. 30, and her sister Bella, a 14-year-old ninth-grader who was next to her at the time she was shot, attorney Geoffrey Fieger said. The parents attended a news conference Thursday with Fieger in his Southfield offices. Jeffrey Franz appeared stoic, staring ahead as the personal-injury lawyer accused school officials and staff at Oxford High of not doing enough to prevent the shooting and protect students. Brandi Franz sat, often with head bowed. The parents did not address reporters. The lawsuits are the first known civil lawsuits filed in connection with the shooting. Named in the suits are the Oxford school district, Superintendent Tim Throne, Oxford High School Principal Steven Wolf, the dean of students, two counselors, two teachers and a staff member.
