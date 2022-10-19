 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tribes oppose Stitt, and so do I

I am Cherokee, a Republican and I support Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.'s endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor.

Tribes’ opposition to Gov. Kevin Stitt is to be expected. All of his attacks on tribes are too numerous to mention here, but here are a few.

Stitt attacked the tribal gaming compact, costing the state millions of dollars and costing him a humiliating defeat. He opposed tribal sovereignty in the McGirt case. Stitt then unsuccessfully tried to get the Supreme Court to overturn McGirt, a decision that would have destroyed tribal reservations and broken treaty promises.

Instead of working with the tribes on public safety, he falsely paints them as lawless. He abandoned tribal hunting and fishing compacts. He terminated leases on tribally run highway welcome centers (which now sit empty).

The list goes on and on. Stitt has made a sport out of using state resources to exact revenge for his humiliating defeat on tribal gaming. Taxpayers lost. The state’s reputation suffered. Stitt set state-tribal relations back decades, which benefits no one and costs us all.

Hoskin and leaders of the four other large tribes in the state are taking a stand. It’s the only stand they can take. It’s a stand they must take. To sit silent would be to signal to Stitt and others of his ilk that it’s open season on the tribes. This GOP voter and tribal citizen is also taking a stand. I’m voting for Joy Hofmeister.

