 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Tribes have a history being partners with state of Oklahoma

  • 0

Seeing a lot of misinformation being spread throughout Oklahoma about tribal nations, I felt compelled to address the issue head on. Having worked for two of the most progressive tribes in Indian Country for more than 20 years, I have insight that many others do not.

Tribes are very intentional in our approach to walking alongside not only our citizens but nontribal community members as well. Having a sense of responsibility to our families and communities is a driving factor in our desire to serve, not only our citizens but the entire area.

This is a challenging time for all of our families as we cautiously make our way back into community activities. All of us who share space on the reservations, within the state of Oklahoma, should make every effort to approach each other with kindness, compassion and understanding. We have much work to do as community partners.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Senate Bill 1470 would drive teachers out of the state, profession

Letter: Senate Bill 1470 would drive teachers out of the state, profession

"It is easy to see why Oklahoma teachers are already leaving the profession in droves. How demotivating it must be to see such a concept suggested to the Legislature, to be personally at risk of losing a fifth of their salary over teaching evidence-based curricula," says Sapulpa resident Christina Lloyd.

Letter: Proposal would only hurt already vulnerable homeless population

Letter: Proposal would only hurt already vulnerable homeless population

"The bill essentially targets people experiencing homelessness and further displaces this already vulnerable population by requiring each municipality to conduct inspections of encampments to ensure they meet building codes and don’t impact the sewer, draining systems, or water reservoirs," writes Tulsa resident Lauren Gouker.

Letter: Protect Oklahoma teachers and dump SB 1470

Letter: Protect Oklahoma teachers and dump SB 1470

"Oklahoma is already struggling to keep public school teachers. Emergency certifications are up, education undergraduate degrees down, and our children are the ones suffering," says Stillwater resident Georgia Wessel.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert