Letter: Tribes have a history being partners with state of Oklahoma

Seeing a lot of misinformation being spread throughout Oklahoma about tribal nations, I felt compelled to address the issue head on. Having worked for two of the most progressive tribes in Indian Country for more than 20 years, I have insight that many others do not.

Tribes are very intentional in our approach to walking alongside not only our citizens but nontribal community members as well. Having a sense of responsibility to our families and communities is a driving factor in our desire to serve, not only our citizens but the entire area.

This is a challenging time for all of our families as we cautiously make our way back into community activities. All of us who share space on the reservations, within the state of Oklahoma, should make every effort to approach each other with kindness, compassion and understanding. We have much work to do as community partners.

