Gov. Kevin Stitt has again claimed that his fight against tribes is rooted in forming “one Oklahoma.” ("Stitt says tribes behind 'storm of injustice' in State of the State address," Aug. 25.)

Stitt frequently states, “We all have to live under the same set of rules, regardless of race or heritage,” and “This is about one set of rules for all Oklahomans.”

Stitt's 20-year-old son was offered deferred prosecution after he was found intoxicated with firearms at a Halloween party in Guthrie last year. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer was sent to the scene to escort his son to safety in Stillwater.

Our daughters would have been behind bars. In fact, his son said at the scene and said "to be honest, my dad is the governor.” That doesn’t sound like the same set of rules for those of us whose father isn’t the governor.

During a span of 12 months, Oklahoma’s first lady crashed not one but two state vehicles. Repairs for both vehicles were covered by the taxpayers. Anyone else have such luxury? If my wife had wrecked one state vehicle, she’d be barred from driving the second, if she hadn’t lost her job.

That doesn’t sound like the same set of rules for all Oklahomans.

Tribes aren’t fighting for retribution; we fight for recognition. We are sovereign nations that for hundreds of years have played by the state's rules. Now we are thriving, and it's driving Stitt crazy.

The “storm of injustice” in our governor’s mansion is the threat to justice throughout our state, not tribal sovereignty.

Editor's note: Potts is a member of the Osage Nation Congress.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.