Letter: Treat Putin like any other bully: Bloody his nose

The way you handle a bully is to bloody his nose. Sanctions against Putin will not solve the Ukraine issue because he is a billionaire (money he has stolen from the Russian people) and can afford to buy whatever he needs regardless of the cost. Also, he does not care what sort of hardship is placed on the Russian people.

The way we got Russia out of Afghanistan was to arm the Afghans with stinger missiles and start shooting the Russians out of the air. The Russians do not want to lose their sons and daughters any more than Americans do.

So, we need to arm Ukraine to the max let them kill as many aggressors as the can and make it so expensive in Russian lives and equipment that the Russian people will demand that Putin abandon his expansionist agenda and bring his troops home.

Putin got away with Crimea at no great expense, which only emboldened him to execute his Ukraine expansion. If he gets away with Ukraine he will continue with the same antics until gets the bloody nose he deserves.

