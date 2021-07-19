Letter: Traveling shows how inexpensive cost of Oklahoma food

I recently went on a vacation to Hawaii with my family, and let me just say things were quite expensive there.
In Hawaii the problem is not always a importation problem.
For example, even a pineapple, which is grown in the state, is usually about $8 or $9. In Oklahoma, it costs $3 to $4.
I am glad to live in such a state as Oklahoma where people have the freedom to buy what they want without having to worry as much if they can buy food each day.
So I would recommend if you were trying to conserve money to stay in a state such as Oklahoma.
James Carment, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: