Letter: Traveling shows how inexpensive cost of Oklahoma food

I recently went on a vacation to Hawaii with my family, and let me just say things were quite expensive there.

In Hawaii the problem is not always a importation problem.

For example, even a pineapple, which is grown in the state, is usually about $8 or $9. In Oklahoma, it costs $3 to $4.

I am glad to live in such a state as Oklahoma where people have the freedom to buy what they want without having to worry as much if they can buy food each day.

So I would recommend if you were trying to conserve money to stay in a state such as Oklahoma.

James Carment, Tulsa

