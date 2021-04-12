Letter: Trauma behind many medical issues

After having spent nearly a decade researching the roots of things like homelessness as well as chronic, autoimmune, inflammatory responses, diseases, disorders and syndromes, I have come across a common theme: trauma.

If medically and surgically induced trauma can be treated compassionately and non-invasively, the development of mental illness or psychosis might be averted as the end stage of neuroimmune disease progression.

So many with post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic illness could be spared metabolic disease progression if we do so.

We could save on health care costs, including through the new Medicaid expansion if we broadened the scope of medical services available to those with metabolic health-related issues.

We could be the first state in the nation to stop these silent epidemics in their tracks. Women and girls have been misdiagnosed and maltreated the world over because Asperger's Syndrome, or level I autism was considered to be only for boys, for example.

When will we become the first state to make these necessary changes?

T.D. Wallin, Tulsa