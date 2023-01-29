Letter: Transgender rights

If bills pass that ban surgery for transgender adults, I am moving out of my home state the second I can.

In "Oklahoma Republicans target transgender health care (Jan. 15)," details the basics of bills targeting gender-affirming surgery, some would make it illegal for anyone 26 or younger to receive such care. Also, a bill would forbid public funds, either directly or indirectly, support gender affirming care.

State legislators are meant to represent their constituents, yet they are outright negatively impacting the transgender people who are part of their populations.

For people who don't like or don't understand people who are transgender, that is no excuse for forcing their views onto everyone in a state. This is denying people’s right to bodily autonomy.

Just last year the right to abortion was taken away from women for no good reason, and now lawmakers are attempting to take away rights to bodily autonomy for children who are transgender.

Making gender affirming care impossible, though it is health care, is a disgusting abuse of their power and should cause people to protest until these types of bills are no longer proposed. If it does pass, then protest until it is repealed.

