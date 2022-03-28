Letter: Transgender females have unfair advantage in women's sports

A recent column by Alex Wade (“Transgender people not superhuman,” March 13) attempted to make the case that athletes born as biological males possess no advantages over those born biological females and cites two examples, only one of which is relevant (hint: Bobby Riggs was 26 years older than Billie Jean King when they met on the tennis court).

The writer neglects the cases of biological female high school track and field athletes from New Haven, Conn., being so often beaten by athletes born as biological males that they believed further competition was pointless.

Cases like these are occurring nationwide with female athletes being denied honors and scholarships in favor of athletes born as biological males.

Then there is the case of University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas. By all accounts, Thomas was at best a mediocre contestant swimming against males, but after transitioning was able to set NCAA records competing as a female. Again, biological female athletes are being denied honors and scholarships in favor of an athlete born a biological male.

It is one thing to have and to show tolerance to those having different lifestyles and beliefs. It is a completely different thing to expect all of society to bend to their most extreme demands.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.