Letter: Training partners

Oklahoma Sen. Nathan Dahm's recent introduction of a resolution attempting to bar foreign troops from training in Oklahoma should bring him shame and embarrassment.

Does Dahm not know about the long history of Oklahoma training pilots from around the world at Vance Air Force Base in Enid?

Further, Dahm insinuates that our American service members are inept to the point of allowing trainees to fire live rounds into Lawton. This possibility is beyond remote as the weapons system the Ukrainians will be training on is a surface to air anti-ballistic missile system.

Dahm also makes bombastic claims about money laundering that could occur by letting 100 foreign troop train in state. I ask that if the senator is so concerned about money laundering that he propose legislation that would enhance the ability of state and local law enforcement to reign in the black market for marijuana that has boomed in our state.

It's clear to me that Dahm is more concerned with promoting himself and conspiracy theories than he is with educating himself as to the reality of the situation.

Dahm's choice of rhetoric paints Oklahomans as self-centered, idiotic, incompetent and isolationist. He should have more care with his words when speaking on matters of international importance. The people of Oklahoma deserve better.

Editor's Note: A day after it was reported that Ukrainian troops would begin training at Fort Sill in Lawton, Dahm filed Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 that would direct the Pentagon to reverse course on its plans.

