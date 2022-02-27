Letter: Trail work crews need to remove discarded construction site tape at Turkey Mountain

I hiked Turkey Mountain recently, taking as usual a plastic sack to pick up litter. Generally, there's very little. It feels good to put a trail back into near wilderness condition on a single hike, for the enjoyment of all who follow.

Last Sunday, though, there was litter of an unexpected kind: Orange plastic tape bearing the words "Design * Build * Ride" and a logo featuring a shovel and "Progressive Trail Design."

These bits of tape were tied to branches that had been cut and then thrown to the side of the trail, where they were eye-searingly visible.

Really, River Parks? You cut the marked branch and then discard it without removing the orange tape? In the future, please set a good example of trail etiquette.

