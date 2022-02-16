Letter: Track infrastructure money that is coming to Oklahoma

I would like for the World to have an article outlining what kind of work would be done in Oklahoma by the federal infrastructure bill.

I, for one, am glad our state could rebuild bridges and train tracks, provide river support, and expand internet connections.

This country has spent billions and billions of dollars on wars and all that goes along with it. Finally, our taxpayer money is being spent in the U.S.

I am in favor of the Build Back Better bill, but would like to know more about what will be included regarding Oklahoma. But the bad part is that I am sure our Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe will do nothing but bad mouth and complain just because of politics.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.