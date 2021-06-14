Letter: TPS voters show support for project while Epic shielded its financial spending

Kudos to Tulsa voters for their strong approval of the recent Tulsa Public Schools bond election.

It is heartening to see that kind of support for our public schools. Strong turnout or not, the outcome pumps new energy into a public school community in need of good news.

Heartiest congratulations to Superintendent Deborah Gist, her staff and the entire TPS community.

That need is nationwide as the far right passion for school choice, charter schools and voucher systems continues to grow.

A very different case arises in Oklahoma in the Epic Charter Schools audit. The report reveals millions of taxpayer dollars targeted for public education remain insufficiently accounted for by Epic.

The audit is growing in legal significance and taking on a profoundly disturbing odor. Of note is how Epic Youth Services, a subcontractor and recipient of a significant portion of the funds in question, is owned by the two men who founded the school.

Contrasted with strong support Tulsa voters showed for bonded improvements throughout TPS, the Epic audit illustrates just one of many dangers in privatizing public education.