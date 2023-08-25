As an educator with nearly 30 years in Tulsa Public Schools and a mother of four TPS graduates, I am deeply saddened and concerned at Superintendent Deborah Gist’s resignation.

Sad, because I have seen more positive change under her leadership than under any former superintendent I remember. She is a strong woman, a capable leader and a kind soul who is passionate about quality education for all students.

She learned the landscape of running a large urban district, identifying areas for improvement, listening to all stakeholders and acting to effectuate change. She organized community forums to bring people from varying perspectives and experiences into conversation about sensitive topics, because equity was central to the improvements she envisioned.

She didn’t just talk about prioritizing educational funding and paying teachers well; she walked with other educators to the state Capitol in 2018 to advocate because it was vital to the health of public education and ultimately to the success of children.

Concerned, because the badgering and bullying from State Superintendent Ryan Walters toward TPS and specifically Gist, dangling state accreditation and probation over her head, appears to be working.

It is admirable that she is willing to step down to avoid a takeover by the state. It is unconscionable that we have a state superintendent who is daily doing everything in his power to dismantle public education as we know it.

If he is allowed to continue with his agenda, all Oklahomans will lose.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

