Letter: TPS needs to get back to the 'three Rs'

For the last many months, the Tulsa Public Schools board has been a major player in the local news. The items have included critical race theory, transgender issues, bathroom policies, appropriate books for school libraries, and more.

I can’t remember the last time there has been a Tulsa World article on reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic (teaching to the tune of the hickory stick has long since disappeared).

Meanwhile, with smaller class sizes, test scores have declined, putting more schools in the “at-risk” category.

I’m thankful I got my public schooling in an earlier era. To the TPS school board: Change the bulk of your focus to the three Rs.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.