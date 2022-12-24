Letter: TPS elementary event provides a joyous evening

Given the chance, don't miss an opportunity to attend an elementary school holiday event. Recently, I spent a very special evening at the Tulsa Public Schools' Unity Learning Academy.

Families filled the cafeteria for dinner, provided by Unity's sponsor in education, followed by a standing-room-only in the gymnasium for the pre-K through fifth grade seasonal music presentations!

I was transported back in time. It was such a privilege to be a part of this joyous evening, witnessing the hard work of dedicated educators and loving and supportive families.

In a time of so much polarization, this was a profound reminder of the importance of our neighborhood public schools, fostering love and community every day, often against tremendous odds.

An additional shout out and thank you to the entire Unity community who surprised me with a "Happy Birthday" serenade on my 88th!

