Letter: TPD chief contributes to class warfare

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin's claim that a potential shooting at 21st Street and Utica Avenue at 12:30 p.m. would receive more attention than such an incident in another part of town indicates that areas with higher-than-average property values are full of people who don't care about the violence throughout Tulsa.

I believe that stereotyping people is counterproductive, that class warfare inhibits progress.

Let's assume people in all parts of Tulsa, including the media, care about violence in the streets and desperately want to do something about it.

Tama Vanhorn, Tulsa

