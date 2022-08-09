Letter: Tough questions for Mullin, Shannon arise after debate

As reported by the Tulsa World’s Randy Krehbiel, during a television encounter in Oklahoma City, both Republican senate candidates – U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon – said they’d support a nationwide ban on abortion (“Shannon, Mullin spar in debate,” Aug. 4).

So, Republican claims that it’s a “states’ rights issue” have been a hoax all these years?

The two candidates both answer the question posed here on the World’s opinion page page: "Should a 10-year-old rape victim be required to carry a pregnancy to term?" Unreservedly Yes!

Ok, so let's ask them another, related question: How many of the more than 117,000-plus children waiting for placement now will each of them apply to adopt?

Another follow up question that (apparently) was not asked: Both Mullin and Shannon expressed a belief that that the last national election was stolen from Donald Trump. On what evidence do they make such a claim? Will they make it immediately available for scrutiny?

Finally, Shannon says he “doesn’t think Oklahomans care about what happened on Jan. 6” while Mullin said “it should have never happened.”

That assault on the Capitol was serious business, being an attempted coup that killed people, threatened to hang a sitting American vice president, halted the confirmation of a national election, and showed Mullin seeking cover from a riotous mob. I am an Oklahoman, I care, and I want it thoroughly investigated.

