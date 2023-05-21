It’s been an amazing few weeks for statewide news.

First, Gov. Kevin Stitt, not wanting to be overshadowed by Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis and his archrival Mickey Mouse, chose to pick a fight with Oklahoma Educational Television Authority's “Sesame Street” and Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Those are some really tough opponents. Good luck. You’ll need it.

Next up is a video of a brawl allegedly among Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers at an Owasso golf course. It was worthy of Saturday Night WWE SmackDown.

How about using this video as a pilot for a possible syndicated reality show or a sequel to "Caddyshack"?

What’s next for Oklahoma politics? Maybe the Kardashians are coming to town.

