Letter: Top critics of student loan forgiveness had no problem taking money for themselves

The criticism of the federal government's student loan debt programs, of which it will cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt, should first be considered in the light of the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness program and who used it.

For example, a large number of our public servants nationwide benefited greatly from loan forgiveness. Here's just a few that deserve some attention: U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (West Virginia) received over $3.1 million in PPP loan forgiveness; Rep. Vern Buchanan (Florida) avoided paying back his own $2.3 million in PPP loans; Rep. Markwayne Mullin had over $1.4 million of his PPP loans forgiven; Rep. Kevin Hern received over $2.6 million wiped off the books, and Rep. Mike Kelly (Pennsylvania) had $987,237 in PPP loans forgiven.

Since 1980, the cost of college education has more than tripled (even after considering inflation), and those who have benefited the most are those universities that fund elaborate flower gardens, football stadiums, and coaching salaries off the backs of many middle class and impoverished students who could not attend college without grants or loans.

I fully support fiscal responsibility, but we should begin any focus on those who took millions, rather than those who will get $10,000 forgiven.

