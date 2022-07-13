Letter: Too often, we elect people who look out for themselves and not us

As a native Oklahoman, I’ve often wondered what a better place the world would be if somehow we could keep malignant narcissists and sociopaths from achieving political office.

By that, I mean electing leaders who have empathy for the people they represent; instead, we often elect people who lack empathy and are more interested in advancing their own careers and wealth than in advancing the interests of their constituents.

History includes many instances of sociopathic leaders, such as Alexander the Great, Napoleon, Hitler, Stalin – the list is endless. In each of these instances, the world saw destruction of towns and lands by leaders with little concern for the people they commanded who were little more than cannon fodder and instruments to advance the leader’s ambitions.

Such leaders care for nothing more than achieving personal glorification through power and wealth. There must be a better way to select leaders than the current manner in which we let so many rise to power through manipulation, disinformation and violence.

