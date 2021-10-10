Letter: Too much spin on refugee work obscures Catholic church's legacy of abuse

As I process the latest news regarding the Catholic church, I am again miffed at such positive spin the press is giving them while not addressing the horrific sins of the church that have been going on since the 1950s to as recently as 2020.

Of note, I was raised a Catholic, every sacrament was taken, and we even lived down the street from a convent in one direction, a church in the other.

In other words, I have the entire experience. Yet no one in my family continues to support the church because of the tragic way children have been abused. And now are we supposed to glorify the church for taking in refugees? I hope someone is watching over those children.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.