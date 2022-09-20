Letter: Too much money spent wastefully on COVID funding

I ordered some of the free COVID-19 tests from COVID.gov before the Biden Administration suspended the program on Sept. 2 to "reserve the remaining tests for distribution later this year," and I just received the tests in the mail on Sept. 12.

The expiration date on the tests I received is Sept. 21, giving me great comfort in knowing that if I experience any COVID-19 symptoms during the next nine days I will be ready to test.

A lot of noise has been made about Congress not authorizing more funding for COVID-19 mitigation, including the free testing program.

If the remainder of the $4.5 trillion already spent on government programs related to COVID over the past 2½ years was spent in the same way as it was with the free COVID tests I recently received from COVID.gov, I'm glad that the U.S. senators and representatives from Oklahoma voted against approving additional COVID funding, because it looks like the money is being wasted.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.