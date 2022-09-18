Letter: Too much disinformation about IRS funding, staffing

As a former economist for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for International Affairs of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, I am disturbed by the magnitude of disinformation circulating over the internet and certain cable channels depicting the new agents being hired by the U.S. Treasury’s Internal Revenue Service as being a bunch of black-booted thugs coming to kick down doors.

This conspiracy, like so many others, has no basis in fact. I have full confidence that the new IRS agents and support personnel the Treasury plans to hire will be fair and impartial. With new auditors, the IRS will have the resources to go after wealthy tax evaders, tax shelters and off-shore accounts that are forcing the rest of us to pay more taxes than we would ordinarily need to pay.

In addition, elimination of certain IRS tax programs would be helpful; this brings to mind the Carried Interest Provision that allows Hedge Fund Managers to tax themselves at the 15% long-term capital gains rate when in fact their gains are almost entirely short-term, and should have a taxable rate of over 30%.

With additional resources, the government will be able to collect billions of dollars in lost revenue which will allow people like you and me to pay lower taxes. Hopefully, the new agents will help move us toward a more equitable distribution of the tax burden.

