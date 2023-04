Another school shooting; clearly "thoughts and prayers" are not working.

We call these "school shootings," but they are murders.

Please contact your congressional representative to reinstate the ban on assault weapons. I grew up around guns, so I am not anti-gun. But for the life of me I don't understand why any civilian needs an assault weapon.

Many call this a mental health issue, but we are not doing anything about that, either.

Please. Speak up.

