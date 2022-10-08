Letter: Too late for Markwayne Mullin to change his tune now

Isn't it interesting that Markwayne Mullin, the wholly unfit candidate for James Inhofe's soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat, has changed his tune of being a "man of family values" versus his former self, the 2020 election denier?
And now that former President Donald Trump's alleged crimes seem to be mounting, why is Mullin no longer trumpeting his alignment with the disgraced former president? You simply cannot erase spots from a leopard.
