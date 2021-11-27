Letter: Tone down the inflation rhetoric

Stop freaking people out by putting a “sky is falling” edge to the shortages and price increases. Keep things in perspective for the masses. If gasoline is increased by 20 cents a gallon in our 10-gallon car tank, that’s only $2 extra at the pump.

And it’s not a big deal if Trader Joe’s can’t keep vegetarian or Japanese rice stocked due to cargo backlogs.

If you keep making a big deal about these minor annoyances, that will lead politicians down the path to tinkering with the economy. Believe me, that’s a very bad choice.

First of all, a 2% inflation rate is unrealistic, and deficit spending is OK. Governments do not use and should not use the same metrics of a household budget. I get so angry when I hear politicians spout such nonsense. I would ask them, “Did you ever take Economics 101 in college?”

The only tinkering needed is to increase the minimum wage. It will not increase unemployment; it will do just the opposite. Raise it to at least $12 an hour to keep up with the spending power of the 1970s minimum wage.

