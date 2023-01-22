Letter: Tone deaf

The Tulsa World reported that State Superintendent Ryan Walters plans to try to revoke the teaching certificate of Tulsa Public Schools teacher Tyler Wrynn for comments he made in a video published by Project Veritas ("State Superintendent Ryan Walters pushes for revocation of TPS, ex-Norman teachers' licenses," Jan. 11).

In that video, Wrynn stated he was an anarchist and and wanted to "burn down the entire system." The TPS response defended Wrynn stating that the video was heavily edited and was obtained under fraudulent pretenses. TPS noted the conservative group that released the content is known for unethical and deceptive practices.

I ask TPS if it would have the same arguments if a teacher was caught on video by Project Veritas using racist slurs toward their students and co-workers? I'd hope not.

No matter how the statements were captured or who captured them, the statements are on video and you can't refute that the statements were made.

The TPS response to the video was tone deaf. I'd suggest that after revoking Wrynn's teaching certificate Walters should next look at cleaning house in the TPS administration building.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.