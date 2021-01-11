Letter to the Editor: Year in review inspiring, heartbreaking

I so enjoyed the "Year in Review" section in the Tulsa World this year.

It had a lot of encouraging testimonies and heartbreaking ones also.

Since I spent 11 days in Saint Francis Medical Center with COVID-19 in July, it is encouraging to read other testimonies, and how survivors like myself are adamant about wearing a mask.

I guess there are too many of our politicians in our state and in my city who haven't had a loved one stricken with the virus to take it seriously.

Politics ahead of science; what a shame!

David Jones, Broken Arrow

