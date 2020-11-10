Letter to the Editor: Work for Democrats only just beginning

I would like to thank the countless, tireless people who made our recent elections possible: those throughout our entire country, poll workers, ballot counters, the U.S. Postal Service, those who signed up new voters, drove voters to and from the polls and made certain citizens who wanted to vote had the opportunity.

And most of all, thank you to those who voted early, those who stood in line for hours and those who some factions chose to attempt to intimidate.

Having won the presidency (no thanks to Oklahoma), we must now accept the challenge the next two years place before us, to hold elected officials accountable for their complicity in the President Donald Trump administration's attempts to undermine our democracy, our rule of law.

Yes, we Democrats are all finally exhaling, but now our work truly begins to continue educating voters on what has taken place the last four years and growing our numbers to more equitably represent this country.

So let's not just sit back. It's up to all of us to begin voting out all those who made the last four years possible.

We must be the change we wish to see in the world. Congratulations to President-elect Joseph Biden and Vice President- elect Kamala Harris.