Letter to the Editor: Wondering about the efficacy of vaccinating teachers in tier 2

I understand that some type of orderly decision must be made concerning vaccine distribution for Oklahoma.

I wonder about the efficacy of putting all teachers on the tier 2 level.

Half of the schools in Oklahoma are on distance learning, and those teachers are not coming in contact with students at all.

What about the child care centers where a 25-year-old teacher of kindergarten takes two preschool kids for the day, or where a 50-year-old person with diabetes with a heart or lung condition takes care of the children while parents work?

Even in the schools buildings, exposure is not always the same or the threat to life as great.

