Letter to the Editor: Witnessing white privilege at its worst

We should all ask questions about why domestic terrorists were allowed to enter Congress and attempt to overthrow our democracy while doing the bidding of our morally bankrupt president.

Any other group would have been shot on sight as it entered the building.

Why were these terrorists treated with kid gloves by security? Were the officers told to stand back?

Can you imagine the outcome had this group been representing any other political view?

Surely, there would have been bloodshed had they group included Black Lives Matter supporters.

We witnessed white privilege at its worst when no action was take to protect our democracy.

Trump is trying to burn our country down on the way out. This is truly a bonfire of insanity.

