Letter to the Editor: Wish list for voters in this election

I am a new election poll worker this year and proud to be one.
As a younger, healthy person, it was time to step up. I’ve learned a lot about the process, the most notable being the security measures in place for both absentee and in-person voting.
The hard-working, dedicated and remarkable people on the county election board team deserve our respect and gratitude. My wish list includes:
Vote absentee: I want you to vote, but please do your part to keep all of us healthy.
I'd like to see the Tulsa World run a series on how the voting process actually works. Educate us all.
Friends, only you can stop the nonsense about voter fraud. It’s political hogwash.
We are the United States of America. Your team does not matter.
We are not perfect. This country is a work in progress and democracy depends on us having faith in the process.
When that breaks down, so do we.
Laura Iris, Tulsa
