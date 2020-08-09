I was privileged to be the legislative assistant to Oklahoma's Congressman Carl Albert from 1962 to 1966. I joined his staff on Jan. 10, 1962, the day Albert was elected Majority Leader.
He immediately took me to an office in the east wing of the Capitol building. It was occupied by John W. McCormack, who had been elected House Speaker earlier that day.
After introductions, Speaker McCormack motioned me to take a seat in a chair positioned directly in front of him on the opposite side of the desk.
He was a tall man, my chair had a low seat, and my eyesight could not avoid looking over his head where a framed statement hung and contained the following words:
"Statesmanship is the art of rising above Principle."
A few weeks later, Albert and I shared lunch in the House cafeteria. We conversed about the difficulties Albert faced, as Majority Leader of the Democrats, in shepherding the Democratic Party's legislative program through the House.
I complained about the opposition posed by the Republican members.
Albert responded, "Tom, once the facts are known, the American people will do the right thing."
McCormack's statement offends many people, but progress in a democracy requires compromise.
Albert's statement encounters guffaws, but truth is the foundation of a lasting victory.
