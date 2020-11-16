Letter to the Editor: Wise words from a World War II veteran

On Veterans Day, I remembered Paul Andert, a noted Tulsan and a World War II veteran who, with several of his friends, dedicated their retirement years to sharing experiences and thoughts with us.

On the day that these men visited my school years ago, a student asked a question that began, “Since you fought in a war so that we would have the freedom to do whatever we want to do …” Andert politely interrupted to correct the student.

He said, “We fought in a war so that you would have the freedom to do what you ought to do.”

No one has the freedom to do whatever one wants to do.

I know what I ought to do: Wear a face covering — correctly, not covering just my mouth — to protect the health of people around me.

I think that those, particularly those holding elected office, who believe that their freedom is so expansive that they can jeopardize another’s health need to reflect on the reason that Andert and so many others fought during World War II.