Letter to the Editor: Winter weather can be threat to wellness

Despite the attention COVID-19 gets today, there are other threats to our wellness.

As the weather turns the environment gray, it is difficult to see vehicles as they blend in with the roads, streets and skyline.

Consumer Reports in its November edition issued two safety tips to assist drivers.

The first is to turn on the vehicle headlights in bad weather to make it more visible to motorists.

The second is about cruise control. Although cruise control can make driving easier by controlling the vehicle at a steady speed, when the roads are slick, it's best not to use the feature.

This is to control the vehicle safely in spots that could cause possible hydroplaning.

If the vehicle can't be seen or isn't under control, its driver, passenger and surrounding vehicles are not safe.

