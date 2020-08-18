In the Tulsa World Will Rogers column of May 23, the quote used was, "They ought to pass a rule in this country in any investigations, if a man couldn't tell the truth the first time, he shouldn't be allowed to try again."
Rogers said that on March 2, 1924.
I'm reminded of his favorite line, "I never met a man I didn't like."
Why have we put up with a president that has been telling lies (among other things) for over three years. And yet, people are considering him for the next four years?
I'm glad Will Rogers is not around to see this man.
People and the Republican Senate need to wake up.
Ken Widdoeson, Owasso
