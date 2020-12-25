Letter to the Editor: Will not take life for granted

I am thankful for having a home, food, books and a school to go to.

I’m also thankful for having electronics like TVs, computers and cell phones. I’m thankful we have a home/shelter to live in to stay warm. I’m thankful for having everything I have.

I’m thankful for having a good start in life. I will try to keep that good start train going, giving it more coal every time life gets rough and bumpy.

I will try to keep that going with every challenge in life and the mountain of ups and downs that life will offer me.

