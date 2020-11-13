 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Will not recognize Joe Biden as president

Letter to the Editor: Will not recognize Joe Biden as president

{{featured_button_text}}

How can a person who claims to be president-elect not see red and blue states with over 71 million people knowing he stole the election and will not recognize him as president, me included.

He is not going to snap his fingers and make the virus go away or any other world problems. He is going to do only like President Barack Obama — whatever the media tells him to.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News