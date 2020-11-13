Letter to the Editor: Will not recognize Joe Biden as president

How can a person who claims to be president-elect not see red and blue states with over 71 million people knowing he stole the election and will not recognize him as president, me included.
He is not going to snap his fingers and make the virus go away or any other world problems. He is going to do only like President Barack Obama — whatever the media tells him to.
