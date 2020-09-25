 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Why is Inhofe afraid of a debate?

Why will Sen. Jim Inhofe not debate Democratic opponent Abby Broyles? What is he afraid of?

It seems when he is asked that exact question he cowers away. 

