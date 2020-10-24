 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Why I'm voting for Kojo Asamoa-Caesar

Letter to the editor: Why I'm voting for Kojo Asamoa-Caesar

{{featured_button_text}}

It's time for something new to happen for northeastern Oklahoma.

I have dedicated my time recently canvassing (with no-contact) to support Kojo (Asamoa-Caesar) for Congress throughout neighborhoods in west Tulsa, Turley, Jenks, Catoosa, Ramona and other rural areas.

I have been struck by the staggering poverty. Drive east on 11th Street for 15 minutes or in any direction for that matter away from the city center to see shocking levels of abject poverty that only confirmed that I made the right decision.

We need new leadership. I read an article that said we have had the same one-party rule for essentially three decades.

The Republican Party controls all levels of government. And what has it got us? Concentrated wealth for a few. We need new leaders, new vision — leaders who are accessible and willing to listen to the people.

Simply having politicians with business credentials doesn’t amount to much. What matters is integrity, honesty and capability. What we need are representatives who are decent with a drive to solve problems and truly serve and represent the people.

Electing the same brand of white conservative men is keeping us in poverty. I look forward to voting for Kojo on Election Day.

Linda Allegro, Tulsa

Editor's note: Linda Allegro is project director of the New Sanctuary Network, a Tulsa anti-deportation organization founded in 2016.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden

I think Trump panicked and froze under pressure of the pandemic. Instead of being a manager of experts, he interfered with our medical response. When Trump didn’t strongly endorse medical advice, the virus got a head start spreading through our population. He may have personally increased the spread of it through the government as well. In other words, he made it worse!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News