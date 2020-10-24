Letter to the editor: Why I'm voting for Kojo Asamoa-Caesar

It's time for something new to happen for northeastern Oklahoma.

I have dedicated my time recently canvassing (with no-contact) to support Kojo (Asamoa-Caesar) for Congress throughout neighborhoods in west Tulsa, Turley, Jenks, Catoosa, Ramona and other rural areas.

I have been struck by the staggering poverty. Drive east on 11th Street for 15 minutes or in any direction for that matter away from the city center to see shocking levels of abject poverty that only confirmed that I made the right decision.

We need new leadership. I read an article that said we have had the same one-party rule for essentially three decades.

The Republican Party controls all levels of government. And what has it got us? Concentrated wealth for a few. We need new leaders, new vision — leaders who are accessible and willing to listen to the people.

Simply having politicians with business credentials doesn’t amount to much. What matters is integrity, honesty and capability. What we need are representatives who are decent with a drive to solve problems and truly serve and represent the people.

Electing the same brand of white conservative men is keeping us in poverty. I look forward to voting for Kojo on Election Day.