Letter to the editor: Where are the enunciators of yesteryear?

The way people talk today!
They don't even open their mouths. They tend to talk through their teeth.
A deaf person would have a hard time reading lips.
It seems we have a lot of ventriloquists in our world today.
Back when I was in schools, the English teacher would always tell you to open your mouth and enunciate.
It seems they don't teach that anymore.
I sure with that people would go back to yesteryear and talk right again.
Loy Hurd, Tulsa
