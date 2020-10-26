 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Where are the enunciators of yesteryear?

The way people talk today!

They don't even open their mouths. They tend to talk through their teeth.

A deaf person would have a hard time reading lips.

It seems we have a lot of ventriloquists in our world today.

Back when I was in schools, the English teacher would always tell you to open your mouth and enunciate.

It seems they don't teach that anymore.

I sure with that people would go back to yesteryear and talk right again.

Loy Hurd, Tulsa

