Letter to the Editor: What's up in other schools?

The Tulsa World is to be commended for its extensive coverage of the controversy over in-class learning in Tulsa Public Schools. What is lacking, however, is any comparative perspective on this controversy.

For example, how many public school systems in Tulsa County have in-class learning? When did this policy begin in these districts and how is it working? Equally important is comparative information on private elementary and secondary schools in Tulsa Tulsa County.

Without this information, we simply read whatever the TPS administrators and the school board supplies — and that, unfortunately does not include any comparison with neighboring schools, public and private. This is a shame because TPS serves a student demographic most disadvantaged by distance learning.

Eldon Eisenach, Tulsa

Editor's Note: Most Tulsa County schools are meeting in classrooms in the fashion planned for Tulsa Public Schools starting in November. Many students in other districts are either choosing to stay in virtual classrooms or are quarantined into virtual classrooms.

