Letter to the Editor: What you see depends on where you stand

The response to political television coverage obviously depends on what side of the aisle you’re on.
My “go to” channel is CNN. Of course they’re biased, but I think that they present a better picture of truth.
Unlike Fox, nearly everything negatively broadcast on CNN about Trump is most often backed up by videos of him saying it.
We often switch to Fox to see what it is and usually it’s just a lot of rhetoric from Hannity or Laura Ingraham. Unlike CNN, it never shows Trump’s rants or Biden’s town halls.
Jerry Thorman, Bixby
