Letter to the Editor: What will it take to end the violence against Black people?

'7 bullets, 7 days': Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

Jacob Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr. wears a justice for Jacob mask at a rally Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. More than a thousand people gathered Saturday in Kenosha for a march and rally against police violence, about a week after an officer shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

 Morry Gash

I'm devastated by the most recent shooting of a Black man by a white police officer in Wisconsin.

I honestly and innocently thought that after the killing of George Floyd things were changing.

I felt it, heard it, saw it and was hopeful by what seemed to be a momentum by all.

Whites were coming together with people of color to show support and make apologies.

I thought change was in the air. I was proud and excited by the good that was possibly coming from the horrendous act in Minnesota.

And then all of a sudden Wisconsin is next.

A white police officer feels the need to shoot a Black man in the back seven times?

Jacob Blake is not the only victim here. His young children will feel this trauma for the rest of their lives.

Their sense of safety has vanished. Their sense of the world around them is scarred.

Needless to say, 2020 has been a trying year.

I'm losing hope, feeling exhausted and frustrated by these killings and violence. And I'm a white, privileged, female.

What must people of color be feeling?

Once again, my apologies to all for more unnecessary violence in the name of protection.

What will it take?

Mary Kevin McNamara, Tulsa

