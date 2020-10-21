Letter to the Editor: What has Inhofe done to deserve reelection? Nothing

Sen. Jim Inhofe wants our vote again. But what has he done to deserve it? In my review, nothing.

He hides out in Washington, ignoring emails and letters. Recently, he turned off the fax machine so he wouldn’t be disturbed by Oklahomans who have a different view.

With many topics concerning Oklahomans, he seems to hide in his plane in order to escape messages from us.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged Oklahoma families. Many people with health worries, especially our seniors, are at risk.

Other Oklahomans are still unemployed without a safety net. Small mom-and-pop businesses are shuttering their doors for lack of business.

Other Oklahomans are apprehensive about what may happen to their Affordable Care Act insurance.

What is Inhofe’s response? Silence, because he can’t hear our voices above the drone of his airplane engine. If he did hear, he would disregard those who have a different thought from his.

Inhofe refuses to meet with Abby Broyles, his Democratic opponent, on stage and answer the tough questions from the public.

Instead he acts like a grade-school bully, calling Broyles names and degrading her background and qualifications