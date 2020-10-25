 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: We're all liberal. We're all socialists.

The definition of liberal is: generous; not literal; favoring more civil liberty; open to new ideas and concepts; not strict; lavish in gift giving.

Generous? Have you have given anything to anybody such as a church or Christmas gift?

This includes tax cuts, tax breaks and tax credits. There are so many ways the Republicans are just as liberal as anybody else.

Everybody endorses the Bill of Rights. That means everybody is a liberal.

Ronald Reagan received a $3.5 million ranch from the California Republicans after his presidential years were over. Looks like he enjoyed a lavish gift. So, were those California Republicans liberals?

It is surprising just how liberal Republicans can be, giving more civil liberties to gun owners is just another example. 

So when Sen. Jim Inhofe calls Democratic opponent Abby Broyles a "liberal," he is no different.

I should warn Inhofe about calling anyone a socialist. I don't know anybody who wants the government to be the mans of production. However, there are certain things in the Constitution that could be called socialism: the U.S. Postal Service, the military, voting, law enforcement.

Fire departments, roads, the Department of Human Services are all supported by governments. Government itself has an element of socialism as the sole provider of laws. Isn't being a senator like Inhofe a socialist thing?

I don't want the government producing products. Simply, there are things that shold be left to the government and things that should be left to private producers. The problem is who does what and at what level.

Dallie Godwin, Wilburton

