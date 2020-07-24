Fandom Facemasks

To mask or not to mask, that is the question. 

I have heard I should wear a mask to protect the great unmasked multitudes. Malarky!

I wear a mask to protect me. I have no desire to inhale whatever has been spewed into the air by all those umasked people. 

I can only protect me and so, reluctantly, I wear a mask. It comes off as soon as I am out of the store or building. 

There is no herd immunity, but we definitely have herd illness. My mask will help me stay out of that herd. 

I appreciate the statistic showing the number of recoveries. That makes the virus seem less of a death threat.

I was astonished it took the World Health Organization so long to acknowledge the virus is airborne.

